Durham police investigating two morning shootings

Durham police investigating morning shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating two separate shootings that happened early Monday morning and sent two people to the hospital.

Just before 6:30 a.m., a 44-year-old man was found shot in the head inside his vehicle on the 500 block of Massey Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of critical injuries.

Another shooting was reported just after 6:30 a.m. when another 44-year-old man told officers he was at a stop light at Fayetteville Street and Umstead Street when a man came up to his car and demanded money.

The victim said he gave the suspect his wallet and was shot in the shoulder as he drove away.

Officers found the victim at East Main Street and Queen Street and transported him to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not known if the two shootings are related at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting at Fayetteville and Umstead streets is asked to call Investigator Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29283.

Anyone with information about the shooting on Massey Avenue is asked to call Investigator Silla at (919) 560-4415, ext. 29310.

Anyone with information on either shooting may also call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
