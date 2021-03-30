shooting

Man who shot Durham police K-9, sparked manhunt taken into custody, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man wanted for shooting a Durham police K-9 and leading officers on a manhunt has been taken into custody, officials said Tuesday.

Around 5:15 p.m., Durham officers said the person was taken into custody.

Officials said a K-9 was shot in Maplewood Cemetery before 3 p.m.
Police told ABC11 the suspect was wanted in connection with multiple larcenies and officers tried to stop him on foot in the downtown area but the man ran away after police determined he had a handgun and sought to take it from him.



Chopper 11 saw a heavy police presence in the area, which is near Duke's Wallace Wade Stadium as police search for the suspect, who went into hiding in a nearby wooded area.

A manhunt is underway near Duke University for a person who shot a K-9 in a Durham cemetery Tuesday afternoon.



Some homes along Morehead Avenue near the cemetery were evacuated, police said. Residents were asked to avoid Morehead from Anderson Street to Kent Street.

WATCH: Durham police give update after K-9 shot
RAW: Durham police give update after K-9 shot by man, sparking manhunt



"We know that this is a highly congested retail and residential area, and we are continuing to attempt to resolve this situation in a peaceful manner," Durhan Police Capt. Brian Reitz said Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect's name and description have not been released.

The K-9 was taken to an emergency veterinarian's office and is undergoing surgery, Reitz said. Durham police told ABC11's Josh Chapin the injured K-9 is named Daro.

Daro, the Durham police K-9 who was shot Tuesday afternoon

Durham Police Department



Jessica Johnson moved to Durham from Virginia just a day ago. When given the option by police to stay inside or evacuate, she stayed put with her dog Wilder.

"Somebody knocked on our door and told us that we could either stay inside with the doors closed or leave," said Johnson. "This is not normal for me."

Joaquin Carcano was headed to Food Lion but like Johnson decided to stay home.

"Things got intense. It escalated. More cops came. Guns out sort of thing," said Carcano. "I think people are on edge seeing cop cars come through all the time. It's never to this extent which is kind of unexpected."



