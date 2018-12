Durham police are trying to locate two stolen service dogs who were taken from the 1500 block of Morning Glory Avenue on Dec. 18.One of the dogs has a microchip.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator G.T. Novotny at (919) 560-4281, ext. 29121 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.