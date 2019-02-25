9-year-old boy found after police say he ran away from Durham school

Dawson Clark McMillion

UPDATE: The boy has been found safe.

_____________

Durham police are asking for the public's help in finding a 9-year-old boy who apparently ran away from school on Monday.

Dawson Clark McMillion was last seen around noon at Creekside Elementary School at 5321 Ephesus Church Road.

He is described as a black male, 4-feet, 6-inches tall and approximately 65 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket with yellow stripes on the sides and a yellow hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Durham Police Department's main desk at 919-560-4427.
