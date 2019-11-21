Durham police looking to identify men who robbed BP gas station

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are asking people to help them identify two men who held up a Durham convenience store and terrorized the clerk.

Surveillance video showed an armed robbery at the BP station in the 5100 block of guess road on Oct. 30.

One man pretended to browse the aisles while the other man walked in with a backpack, pointed a gun at the clerk's head, and demanded he give him money from the register.

The men, appearing to wear hooded sweatshirts, took off in a dark-colored SUV.

If you know who the men are, please call Detective Lounsberry in the Criminal Investigations Division at (919) 560-0880, email crimetips@durhamsheriff.org or call Durham Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200.
