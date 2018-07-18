DURHAM COUNTY NEWS

Durham police make arrest in hit-and-run that killed 44-year-old man in June

Rudy Alexander Ascencio, 29, is charged with felony hit-and-run (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 44-year-old man in Durham last month.

Rudy Alexander Ascencio, 29, is charged with felony hit-and-run causing death and is currently being held on $20,000 bond.

Salvador Omar Sanchez, 44, was hit and killed on June 18.

Police said Sanchez was driving home from work when he experienced problems with his vehicle. He parked it in a nearby parking lot and was walking across North Duke Street when he was hit.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.
