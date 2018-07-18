Durham police make arrest in hit-and-run that killed 44-year-old man in June

Police have made an arrest in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 44-year-old man in Durham last month.Rudy Alexander Ascencio, 29, is charged with felony hit-and-run causing death and is currently being held on $20,000 bond.Salvador Omar Sanchez, 44,Police said Sanchez was driving home from work when he experienced problems with his vehicle. He parked it in a nearby parking lot and was walking across North Duke Street when he was hit.He was pronounced dead at the scene.