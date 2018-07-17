Durham Police: Man charged after being shot during attempted robbery near mini mart

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police have arrested a man after he apparently was shot during an armed robbery at a convenience store on Guess Road late Monday.

Kevin White, 38, of Durham, has been charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. near the Guess Road Mini Mart in the 2000 block of Guess Road.

An employee told officers that a man entered the store and brought a beer up to the front counter. The man then went behind the counter, pulled out a gun and said he was robbing the store.

Police said the employee struggled with the suspect and grabbed the gun. The employee told officers he fired shots when the suspect moved toward him. The suspect ran out of the business before officers arrived.

Officer J.M. Stewart found the man matching the suspect's description lying in front of a house on Hillcrest Drive, suffering from two gunshot wounds to the lower leg area.

White was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After being treated at the hospital, White was taken to the Durham County Jail.

He was placed in jail under a $300,000 bond.

No charges were filed against the clerk.
