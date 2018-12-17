Durham Police release footage of high-speed chase that killed innocent driver

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham Police released both dash and body camera footage from the final moments of a high-speed chase that killed an innocent driver.

Members of the media went to court to get the video released.

Twenty-four-year-old Brooke Lyn Maynard was killed when the two suspects, who were driving the stolen car, rammed into her car.

The chase lasted for more than ten minutes and reached speeds of up to 75 miles per hour on city streets of Durham.

Police even pursued the stolen car driving the wrong way on Ramseur Street nearly halfway around the downtown loop.

Maynard worked at the Durham County Jail.

Durham Police said because of the violent carjacking, their policy allowed officers to pursue the stolen car.

No officers crashed or received injuries, but the video shows how remarkable it is that no one else was hurt or even killed.
