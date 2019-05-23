Durham police release surveillance photos in connection to murder of unarmed security guard

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police want the public to take a close look at some surveillance pictures.
The images show a pick-up truck they believe is connected to Tuesday's deadly shooting of security guard Jay Foust outside a new Durham parking garage.
Detectives believe the car is a Ford F-150 single cab truck with a long bed and tinted windows.
Police believe there were two passengers in the truck at the time it was captured on camera.
There are three unknown stickers on the back window and another sticker on the right rear bumper, according to Durham Police.
Police also say the truck has faded paint and the power steering pump whines loudly. It was last seen with an orange traffic cone and several bags in the bed.
There is no description of the driver.
The passenger was wearing a black hoodie, sagging jeans and light-colored shoes with white soles, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
