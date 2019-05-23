Durham police release surveillance pictures in connection to murder of unarmed security guard

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police want the public to take a close look at some surveillance pictures.

The images show a pick-up truck they believe is connected to Tuesday's deadly shooting of security guard Jay Foust outside a new Durham parking garage.

Detectives believe the car is a Ford F-150 single cab truck with a long bed and tinted windows.

Police believe there were two passengers in the truck at the time it was captured on camera.

There are three unknown stickers on the back window and another sticker on the right rear bumper, according to Durham Police.

Police also say the truck has faded paint and the power steering pump whines loudly. It was last seen with an orange traffic cone and several bags in the bed.

There is no description of the driver.

The passenger was wearing a black hoodie, sagging jeans and light-colored shoes with white soles, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamshootingsurveillancesecurity
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Raleigh woman found dead in Nash County, 2 charged
Trooper shoots SUV parked on I-40 after driver pulled gun, SHP says
Sex act at Durham high school streamed against student's will
Summer temperatures bring rise in hot car deaths
Apex Historic Landmark destroyed in morning fire
Why you should check for a manufacture sticker when buying appliances
ACC hopes to end stigma behind mental illness
Show More
Innovative partnership is breaking the cycle of opioid overdoses in Wake County
Governor Cooper continues to push for Medicaid expansion
Harriet Tubman $20 bill redesign delayed until 2026
Vice President Mike Pence visits North Carolina
Raleigh pilot charged with triple murder pleads not guilty
More TOP STORIES News