Durham police search for 2 men who kidnapped, robbed senior outside Lowe's

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department is searching for two men accused of kidnapping and robbing a senior citizen last week.According to a news release from the Durham Police Department, two men forced the senior citizen, whose age was not disclosed, to drive away from the Lowe's store at William Penn Plaza on June 4.The men forced the victim to drive to two locations and withdraw money from his bank account.Durham Police Department asked anyone with information to call Inv. Roberts at (919) 560-4440 x29248.