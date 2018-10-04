Durham police search for 2 missing girls last seen Wednesday

Durham police are searching for two teenage girls who have been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police are searching for two teenage girls who have been missing since Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said the girls were last seen in a red, four-door car in a parking lot near Northgate Mall.

The car may have been a Toyota and was driven by a man in his early to mid-20s. He was described by police as a black man with short hair and a dark complexion who was wearing a white T-shirt.

Thirteen-year-old Chloe Lacorte is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She was wearing a light pink T-shirt, blue jeans and light blue shoes.

Fourteen-year-old Zaire Azeez is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She was wearing black leggings, a blue shirt with Nickelodeon characters and blue Chuck Taylor shoes.

If you have any helpful information, please call the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4427 or 911.
