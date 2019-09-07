Durham Police search for bank robber who had change of heart

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are investigating an attempted bank robbery that happened late Friday morning at Wells Fargo at 2821 Durham Chapel Hill Boulevard.
Police said a man wearing sunglasses and a hooded jacket entered the bank shortly after 11 a.m. He passed an employee a note demanding money and displayed a handgun.
But he apparently lost his nerve or had a change of heart and ran from the bank before he got any money.
No one was injured.
The suspect was about 5 feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a black-and-white hooded jacket, black pants and black-and-white sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Roberts at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29251 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
