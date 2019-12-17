Credit card theft suspect spends hundreds at Durham mall

Durham police are searching for a man suspected of using a stolen bank card for hundreds of dollars in purchases at the Northgate Mall.According to the Durham Police Department, the man was caught on camera just before 3 p.m. Monday on Ninth Street near Hillsborough Road. In the video, he sifts through a wallet, then takes out all of the credit cards and cash. He put the wallet behind a parked car, where another person later found it and brought it to the police.Police said the card was used to spend more than $625 at four stores in Northgate Mall: Rainbow, DTLR, Aeropostale, and Foot Locker. The suspect also tried to use the card at Victoria's Secret and Kid's Foot Locker, but it was declined.Police asked anyone with information to call Durham Police Department at (919)560-4600 or Crimestoppers at (919)683-1200.