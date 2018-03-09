Durham police searching for 2 in sexual assault near Duke campus

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman, who was not a student at Duke, was assaulted Thursday night near the campus.

By
DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating a reported sexual assault in the woods near the intersection of Main Street and 9th Street near the railroad tracks.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The incident happened about 7 p.m. near a gas station not far from the Duke University campus, in the 2000 block of W. Main St.

Durham Police investigate report of sexual assault near Duke campus.



Police had few details, as the investigation is in the early stages; however, they said the victim was not a Duke University student.

Officers also believe two suspects were involved. They were described as light-skinned but police said no ethnicity was conclusively known. Both suspects were wearing black hoodies and black pants, witnesses told officers. The two left on foot.

Investigators used flashlights to comb the area for evidence and spoke to people at the scene.

A forensics team was also at the scene.

Friday, the case remained under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator D. Mussatti at (919) 560-4440 extension 29349 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves. .

EMBED More News Videos

Durham Police are investigating a reported sexual assault in the woods near the intersection of Main Street and 9th Street, not far from the Duke University campus.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
duke universitysexual assaultdurham policeDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Show More
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
More News