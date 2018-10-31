Durham police searching for man who hit officer with his car

EMBED </>More Videos

A Durham police officer was injured Friday morning while trying to stop a speeder during a traffic stop.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police are searching for a man who injured a Durham police officer with a vehicle early Friday on Olivia Court.

Antonio Lee Keith is wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, felony hit-and-run, speeding, felony speeding to elude arrest, reckless driving and driving while his license is revoked.

He is also wanted on outstanding charges of breaking and entering, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and failure to return rental property.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Friday after officers attempted to stop Keith, who was speeding on Old Oxford Highway.

The driver did not immediately stop and drove to Olivia Court.

When officers approached Keith's car, he hit the gas and struck an officer.

Keith fled and officers found his Mitsubishi, which was wrecked and unoccupied, a few minutes later on Dearborn Drive.

The unidentified officer was taken to the hospital with head and facial injuries. He has been released from the hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

Anyone with information on Keith's whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Krieger at (919) 560-4582, ext. 29245 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffic accidentofficer injureddurham policedurham county newsnorth carolina newsDurhamNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Raleigh parents charged with abuse after doctors discover infant's broken arms, ribs
Suspects in Orange Co. Halloween party shooting have ties to gang: Sheriff
3-year-old boy hit by car, killed after wandering away from NC home
UNC Health CEO expected to be named interim president of UNC system, sources say
CDC reports on effectiveness of 2018 flu vaccine
Turkey displaced from Hurricane Florence has made a home in Fayetteville yard
Halloween 2018: Chipotle Boorito and other freebies and deals
School bus safety: When it is legal to pass a stopped school bus
Show More
Baby named after Colonel Sanders gets $11,000 from KFC
Wake County EMS cuts ribbon on new Wendell station
Bodies of missing sisters found duct taped along Hudson River
Check the sex offender registry before trick-or-treating this Halloween
Day care 'fight club' gets teachers fired, infuriates mother
More News