WANTED: Durham police search for winter mischief criminal: Elsa of Arendelle

Wednesday's winter storm brought some snow, icy roads, accidents to Durham and police are looking for the suspect: Queen Elsa of Arendelle. (WTVD)

DURHAM (WTVD) --
Wednesday's winter storm brought some snow, icy roads, and accidents to Durham and police are looking for the suspect: Queen Elsa of Arendelle.

Investigators believe the Queen, of Disney's box office hit "Frozen," is responsible for sending snow to the area subsequently causing residents to miss work, countless accidents, other delays, and not to mention dealing with below freezing temps - burr!

The department tweeted a wanted poster Thursday, asking for the public's help to find her.



The Snow Queen is wanted for felony mischief.

And police said there's snow way they will just let it go.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.
