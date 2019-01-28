Durham police seek suspect in extended stay hotel homicide

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Durham police have issued a warrant for the suspect in the deadly shooting at a motel on Thursday morning.
Frank Bernard Leathers Jr., 25, of Durham, was charged with murder but is not in custody at this time.
Leathers is also wanted for several other charges unrelated to the murder, which happened at the HomeTowne Studios on N.C. Highway 55.
Officers responded to a shooting call at 11:45 a.m. When they arrived they found 28-year-old Wallace Barry Hayes, who had been shot, inside a motel room.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Hines at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
The video is from a previous update.