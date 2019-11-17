Durham police seek suspect involved in at least 2 armed robberies

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Police Department is searching for a suspect believed to have been involved in at least two commercial armed robberies.

Officials believe the suspect robbed both a Motel 6 at the 3400 block of Hillsborough Road on Nov. 15 and a Cricket Wireless at the 1200 block of University Drive on Nov. 16. In both cases, the man was wearing a mask and robbed the businesses at gunpoint.

Durham police describe the man as standing 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall with a thin build and a broad nose. In the surveillance footage, the man is wearing all black and wears gray and black high-topped sneakers. He may have tattoos on his wrists and hands.

Investigators believe the same suspect may be involved in other recent robberies but did not clarify which ones.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29248 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
