Durham police seeking 2 people for questioning in Shepard Magnet Middle School bus shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Durham police officers are trying to identify two people who may have information about the shooting of a school bus Friday afternoon.

Officers said the bus, which was carrying Shepard Magnet Middle students, was struck by a stray bullet on North Hardee Street near Cheek Road.

Reports state 19 students were on the bus; none were injured.

The bus driver was treated and released.

Police have released surveillance photos of the people they are trying to identify and locate.



Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Harris at (919) 560-4281, ext. 29120 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
