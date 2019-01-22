DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --Durham police officers are trying to identify two people who may have information about the shooting of a school bus Friday afternoon.
Officers said the bus, which was carrying Shepard Magnet Middle students, was struck by a stray bullet on North Hardee Street near Cheek Road.
Reports state 19 students were on the bus; none were injured.
The bus driver was treated and released.
Police have released surveillance photos of the people they are trying to identify and locate.
NEW: Help @DurhamPoliceNC find these two people. Police believe they have information about a shooting that injured a school bus driver off Cheek Road at Hardee Street. 19 children were on board the 🚌 #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/weS8Z925il— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) January 22, 2019
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Harris at (919) 560-4281, ext. 29120 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.