Equipment issue leaves 11,000 without power in Durham

An equipment problem at a substation left more than 11,000 customers without power on Wednesday afternoon, Duke Energy said.

An equipment problem at a substation left more than 11,000 customers without power on Wednesday afternoon, Duke Energy said.

An equipment problem at a substation left more than 11,000 customers without power on Wednesday afternoon, Duke Energy said.

An equipment problem at a substation left more than 11,000 customers without power on Wednesday afternoon, Duke Energy said.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An equipment problem at a substation left an estimated 10,000 customers without power on Wednesday afternoon, Duke Energy said.

The utility company told ABC11 in an update that the power may not be restored until midnight on what will be a bitterly cold evening.

Workers were doing maintenance at the substation site when the issue emerged, said Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks.

"We are exploring options to switch customers to other lines and restore service faster," Brooks said.

ALSO SEE: Here's how to report and check power outages in your area

Duke Energy originally expected restoration time to be about 4 p.m., but then revised it based on repair time needed, Brooks said.

The loss of power comes on a frigid day where the feels-like temperatures ranged from 5 to 15 degrees in the morning. Even by late afternoon, it was only in the high 30s in Durham, with feels-like temperatures in the 20s.

Brooks said Duke Energy still hopes to restore at least some customers sooner.

ALSO SEE: White flag shelters open as temperatures drop below freezing