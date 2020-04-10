Coronavirus

Durham high school student starts feeding program after Durham Public Schools ends its own

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- When Durham Public Schools shut down its feeding program after an employee came down with COVID-19, one Riverside High School student stepped up.

"As soon as DPS announced they were going to stop their meal distribution on Monday, I knew we had to act ASAP," Elijah King said.

King teamed up with Geer Street Garden on the Durham Neighbors Initiative.

"So this initiative is basically to serve the goal of feeding the community, helping farmers, opening up great businesses like this and hiring back workers," King said.

LATEST: Coronavirus outbreak in North Carolina

In just five days, King raised more than $22,000 and solicited the help of local farmers and food service workers.

"Many farmers and local businesses have food that they have to do something with. They lost their markets being that restaurants have to close. Then there's restaurants like Geer Street that have to close due to COVID 19," King said.

On the menu, a couple different restaurant-curated choices. It comes at no cost to the public but most importantly it's clean eating.

"I pride this initiative on quality meals, healthy quality meals," King said.

While meals are free, donations are accepted. With your generosity, King hopes expand the program, pay restaurant workers and provide more fruits, vegetables and snacks to last a couple days for students.

"If you can pay for them that would be awesome," King said.

Durham Neighbors Initiative hopes to provide 100 meals per day, 500 meals per week and 3,000 in six weeks. They're also seeking volunteers.
