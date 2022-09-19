Durham public school leaders putting extra focus on school safety for summit being held Monday

Durham Public Schools is hosting a 'Safe Schools Summit' and encouraging families to attend on Monday at Jordan High School.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Public school leaders in Durham are putting an extra focus on school safety.

DPS, law enforcement agencies and emergency management teams will talk about their plans to keep schools safe after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas at Robb Elementary.

Interpretation services will be available for those who need them.

There will be a second summit at Southern School of Energy and Sustainability. That one taking place next Monday.

Both events will be at 6 p.m. and registration is recommended. People who are interested can sign up through DPS.