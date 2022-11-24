Durham Rescue Mission preparing for Thanksgiving amid surge in clients

Nearly 2,000 people are expected Thursday for the annual Thanksgiving feast at the Durham Rescue Mission.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Nearly 2,000 people are expected Thursday for the annual Thanksgiving feast at the Durham Rescue Mission.

Dozens of volunteers showed up Wednesday night to help unwrap and prepare the 150 turkeys to go on the smokers.

A number of teenagers showed up to help including 17-year-old Wyatt Degraaf.

He was there because of his mom's work with the Durham nonprofit Jack and Jill.

"It's an organization where Black mothers get together and serve the community, and we're here because we want to help," Wyatt said.

Inside the rescue mission, volunteers like Ro Jackson packed up groceries which will be given away Thursday along with $50 gift cards to Rescue Mission thrift stores. Those will go to the first 1,000 people who show up.

"You get to serve your community, that's what brought me here, the community and the companionship," said Jackson, who came with a group from Elevation Church.

The mission said it's seen a surge in the number of people looking for help this year. It is at 470 clients vs. this time last year when it had 360.

"People are hurting today, and our clients base alone is up 30% over last year's high and it's not even cold yet," said Rob Tart, CEO of the Durham Rescue Mission. "There's a lot of hurting out there now and people are suffering. It's hard to get by, rent rates are terrible so we need to help people."

Finding volunteers hasn't been a problem though.

The mission said it has seen fewer people give clothing to its thrift stores in the past year. It is also putting out the call now for new, unwrapped toys to be donated before Christmas.