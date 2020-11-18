Community & Events

Durham Rescue Mission struggling to meet holiday toy goal during COVID-19

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Durham Rescue Mission is in desperate need of toy donations for the upcoming Christmas season.

There's a shiny, silver glare beaming off a bare shelf in the basement of the Main Street facility. The shelves make a revealing statement - the amount of toys needed is much greater than what is had.

"Normally this time of year, we wouldn't even be able to stand in here," Lenny Sutherland with the Durham Rescue Mission said.

In a normal year - the mission would have half of their toy goal - around 7,500 toys.

Instead - "We need 15,000 toys - and I've got what? 20?"

This year, the need is much different than in years prior.

"People being unemployed, furloughed, laid off - we may have a booming crowd," said Ernie Mills Jr. with the mission.

The Rescue Mission says that every year on average they serve around 2,000 kids when it comes to what's under the tree.

"I have to constantly believe that we are going to fill the shelves up," Sutherland said, noting they have not failed in the past. "And I don't believe we will fail this year."

Toy donations can be dropped at two locations: 1201 E. Main Street in Durham or 507 E. Knox Street in Durham. A monetary donation can be made specifying what to do with the money at DurhamRescueMission.org.
