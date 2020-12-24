Women and children in Durham Rescue Mission receive gifts, hope this holiday season

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sitting with her girls and surrounded by love, Unike Bankhead never imagined this could be her life."Last year I didn't have no money. I didn't have no food barely. It was like a really, really rough year," Bankhead said.In January, Bankhead made the decision to leave her hometown, hoping for a fresh start."I just wanted to do better. I wanted to change my life. And I just wanted a better life for my daughters," Bankhead said.All three of them ended up at the Durham Rescue Mission's Good Samaritan Inn. And almost a year later, life is good."I work upstairs now on the fourth floor with the data entry. And I have two more of my GED tests and I will be done. But this place has saved my life--me and my kids," Bankhead said.This Christmas Eve, Bankhead and her girls are warm, safe and dry and enjoying the holidays the way they should--with a good meal and presents. And they know this is just the beginning."Coming from that, coming to this--it gave me a future. It showed me that no trials or tribulations last forever," Bankhead said.Bankhead's family and all the women and children received gifts Thursday. They'll get even more delivered to their rooms on Christmas morning.