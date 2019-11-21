Durham road reopens after hazmat incident

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham street has reopened after a chemical spill on Wednesday afternoon.

North Roxboro Road was shut down about 4:30 p.m., the Durham Fire Department said after a spill at the intersection with Infinity Road.

Approximately 330 gallons of sodium hypochlorite (pool chlorine) spilled from a tank and entered a storm drain.

N. Roxboro Road reopened shortly after 6:30 p.m. after firefighters worked the hazmat scene.



No one was injured.
