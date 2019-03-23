house fire

Durham Sheriff's Office investigating fatal house fire

EMBED <>More Videos

Durham fire officials said two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire on W. Horse Shoe Road overnight.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham fire officials said one man died after a house fire on W. Horse Shoe Road overnight.

Just after 1:40 a.m., fire officials were dispatched to a fire at 1205 block of W. Horse Shoe Road, officials said.

William Davis Jr., 45, who lived at the home, escaped and told firefighters that two people were still inside, officials said.

Firefighters rescued William Davis Sr., 73, and Keisha Terry, 39.

William Davis Sr. was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Terry was taken to a hospital but was transferred to North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center for treatment.

Davis Jr. was treated for smoke inhalation but was released.

The fire was under control in less than 10 minutes, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Durham County Fire Marshal's Office and Durham County Sheriff's Office.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsdurhamfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Fayetteville officer saves woman from house fire
1 killed, 1 injured in overnight house fire in Cumberland County
Mother charged in stabbing death of 2-year-old son
Raleigh family of 6 without home after fire
TOP STORIES
18-year-old charged after firing pellet gun at Cary Barnes and Noble
Flight attendant, DACA recipient, detained by ICE on return to US
Search warrant: At least 60 guns seized from Keel home after Diana reported missing
'Family flight crew goals': Mother-daughter pilot duo delights passengers
Suspect in custody after elderly woman kicked on NY subway
LIST: Art in Bloom, food truck rodeo and other things to do this weekend
35-year-old pedestrian fatally struck in Aberdeen
Show More
Check out the full NCAA tournament schedule here
Nice weekend ahead with temps in 60s
Mom of teen killed calls for better city-community partnerships to stop the violence
Raleigh man charged with raping family member 46 years ago
NC State football team plays Rock-Paper-Scissors for charity
More TOP STORIES News