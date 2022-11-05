Durham police investigate early morning shooting that left 1 dead

The deadly shooting happened in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating a homicide after an early morning shooting Saturday.

It happened in the 700 block of North Hyde Park Avenue.

Shortly after 5:30 a.m. officers responded to a shooting call. Upon arrival, officers found a man who was unresponsive.

EMS took the victim to a hospital where he later died.

This is an active investigation. No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator A. Harton at (919)560-4440 ext. 29312 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.