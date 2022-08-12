Durham police investigate after 2 shot on Alston Avenue

Chopper 11 was over the scene of a double shooting in Durham on Friday afternoon.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police are investigating a double shooting in the 700 block of North Alston Avenue.

Police said Friday afternoon that North Alston Avenue from Liberty Street to Taylor Street will be closed while officers investigate.

It happened just after 2 p.m. Officers found two men who had been shot by someone in a passing vehicle.

Both victims were taken to a hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

Several parked vehicles and a business were also struck by gunfire.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.