Man shot and killed on E. Main Street in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday evening on East Main Street.
Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of East Main Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.
The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police did not release further details.
Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Turner at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29321 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
