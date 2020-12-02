Man shot and killed on E. Main Street in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Tuesday evening on East Main Street.

Officers responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of East Main Street shortly before 6:30 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police did not release further details.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inv. Turner at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29321 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamdurham policehomicide investigationman shot
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cooper says NC expected to get 85k doses of Pfizer vaccine after approval
Nash County deputy dies after Thanksgiving Rocky Mount crash
WCPSS approves $500 bonus for full-time employees
Cumberland County teacher who planned to retire dies from COVID-19
Mortgage rates historically low but closing delays are high
COVID-19 LATEST: Cooper urges NC to continue 3 W's
FBI seek help in locating prolific NC bank robber
Show More
How to make sure charities get the most from your donation
Triangle food banks continue to see increased need
HIV, COVID-19 epidemics are similar yet starkly different, advocates say
LGBTQ activists celebrate end of ban on non-discrimination ordinances
Barr: No evidence of fraud that'd change election outcome
More TOP STORIES News