Man arrested in shooting that injured Durham Boxcar Bar + Arcade employee

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was hurt in a shooting at Boxcar Bar + Arcade in Durham overnight Tuesday.

A Boxcar employee was shot in the arm at the business, according to Durham police.

Jamal Rashawn Evans, a 23-year-old Durham man, was arrested Thursday morning in relation to the shooting. Evans was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling causing serious injury, assault and battery and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

Durham police did not release additional information about the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamcrimeshootingdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
Show More
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Free legal clinic mobilizes to aid NC small businesses, nonprofits
More TOP STORIES News