Two girls were shot in a residential part of Durham near the intersection of North Guthrie Avenue and Taylor Street.

Man charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of 5-year-old in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is facing first-degree murder in the shooting where a 5-year-old girl was killed.

A 15-year-old is also in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following the shooting at a home in Durham.

Investigators have charged 42-year-old Brian Deshan Luster with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Durham Police Department said it first received a call about an overdose shortly before 2 p.m. at the home in the 300 block of North Guthrie Avenue near Taylor Street, about five minutes from downtown Durham.

Several police units responded. Officers roped off the area in order to investigate.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident that remains under active investigation. Investigators were seen taking photos and carrying bags of evidence throughout the evening.