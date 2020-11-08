Man seriously injured in Durham drive-by shooting; police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning.
Police said the shooting happened around 10:20 a.m. in the 900 block of E. Main Street. Officials said a man is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
