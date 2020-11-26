fatal shooting

'It was very chaotic': Three injured, including a child when ran over by car in fatal Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shootout between two vehicles left a person dead and three pedestrians injured, including a child, on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the shooting at Liberty Street and Railroad Street sometime around 7:30 p.m.

Authorities said the three pedestrians injured by one of the cars are expected to recover. The identity of the deceased victim has not been released to the public at this time.

One witness who described the scene as "chaos" to an ABC11 breaking news crew said they heard upward of 10 gunshots.



"It was very chaotic," said Cadarrius Van, who was at his mother's house at the time of the shooting. "I've been staying in Durham my whole life. This has kind of been Durham my whole life. At my age of 35, we kind of want to see it stop. I have kids, they need to be raised the right way, to come outside and be safe. This is not the way to go about it."

The investigation closed Liberty Street from Elizabeth Street to Elm Street.

This is the second fatal shooting in Durham this week.
Durham police are investigating two shootings -- one of which being fatal -- that happened less than 24-hours apart from one another.



Durham police continue to investigate the shooting.

City councilmember, Mary-Anthony Middleton -- who in particular has been outspoken on gun violence in the city -- said, "On behalf of the entire city our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the victim. At a time when we should be focused on our blessings this is a horrifying reminder that gun violence recognizes no holidays. No resident of this city should be satisfied with nothing less than addressing this scourge on our city as the emergency that it is."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Durham Crimestoppers at (919) 6783-1200.

