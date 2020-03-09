Driver shot in Durham, car seen riddled with bullet holes

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Fayetteville Street and Cornwallis Drive on Monday morning.

A man was said to be in serious condition and a red sedan was seen riddled with bullet holes. Police say someone opened fire on the car around 9 a.m.

The driver then kept going before hitting another car and coming to a stop.

There is no motive or suspects named yet, and it's not clear whether the shots were fired from another car or from someone standing on the street.



"It's a dangerous situation for these people around here," said a friend of a woman who works near the intersection where the shots were fired. "There's a lot of good people around here, and I come through all the time. I don't want people to worry about their safety."

She didn't want to be identified.

A neighbor, Ken Lewis, said he knew something was going on as news crews arrived at the scene.

"Didn't know it was a shooting going on. If I had known it was a shooting going on, I wouldn't have come out," Lewis said. "Man, they got to do something about these guns."

The driver is expected to recover. The driver of the other car, a woman, had minor injuries.
