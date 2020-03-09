Driver shot in Durham, car seen riddled with bullet holes

#UPDATE @DurhamPoliceNC still at scene of morning drive time shooting on Fayetteville St at Cornwallis. Driver of bullet riddled car in serious condition, expected to recover. No suspect info or motive yet. More today and live at noon on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/dClF20MEeP — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) March 9, 2020

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Fayetteville Street and Cornwallis Drive on Monday morning.A man was said to be in serious condition and a red sedan was seen riddled with bullet holes. Police say someone opened fire on the car around 9 a.m.The driver then kept going before hitting another car and coming to a stop.There is no motive or suspects named yet, and it's not clear whether the shots were fired from another car or from someone standing on the street."It's a dangerous situation for these people around here," said a friend of a woman who works near the intersection where the shots were fired. "There's a lot of good people around here, and I come through all the time. I don't want people to worry about their safety."She didn't want to be identified.A neighbor, Ken Lewis, said he knew something was going on as news crews arrived at the scene."Didn't know it was a shooting going on. If I had known it was a shooting going on, I wouldn't have come out," Lewis said. "Man, they got to do something about these guns."The driver is expected to recover. The driver of the other car, a woman, had minor injuries.