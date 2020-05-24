man shot

3 men injured in Durham parking lot shooting

DURHAM (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after 3 people were shot overnight in a Durham parking lot.

It happened just after midnight in the 6400 block of Greens Hollow Lane when officers responding to calls about gunfire.

No gunshot victims were found at the scene but numerous cars had been damaged by gunfire.

Three gunshot victims were located at three local hospitals.

The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. One man was shot in the hand, one was shot in the foot and one was shot in the leg.

The shots were fired in a parking lot on Greens Hollow Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
