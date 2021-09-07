man shot

Man injured in weekend Durham shooting on Holloway Street has died, police say

Man seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police said Tuesday that a man who was shot Sunday afternoon has died of his injuries.

It happened in the 2000 block of Holloway Street shortly before 1 p.m. near Hardee Street.

Officers found the victim lying beside a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Police identified him as Bryant Bennett, 52,

it appears that Bennett was shot inside the vehicle and the incident does not appear to have been random, police said.

No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Williams at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29330 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

NOTE: Video is from a previous report.
