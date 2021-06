DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead and injured two others Thursday night, authorities said.Officials said the shooting happened along the 1600 block of Holloway Street and Guthrie Avenue.The identity of the victims have not been made public.Authorities have not disclosed if they have a suspect in custody.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Durham Police Department at (919) 683-1200.