Woman shot man who was breaking into her Durham home, police say

Durham Police Officers are investigating a shooting in the area of the 2600 block of Glenbrook Drive. One male was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. This is an active investigation and there are no further details at this time. — DurhamPoliceNC (@TheDurhamPolice) March 9, 2021

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman shot a man as he tried to break into her home in Durham.Durham Police Department said the shooting happened early Tuesday morning at a home on Glenbrook Drive.Investigators said the man was seriously hurt. He was rushed to the hospital, but his condition has not been released.