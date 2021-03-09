Woman shot man who was breaking into her Durham home, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman shot a man as he tried to break into her home in Durham.

Durham Police Department said the shooting happened early Tuesday morning at a home on Glenbrook Drive.

Investigators said the man was seriously hurt. He was rushed to the hospital, but his condition has not been released.



