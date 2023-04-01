Girl injured in Durham shooting, police investigating

Raleigh resident Bernice Bethea, a former teacher, thinks more schools should have metal detectors.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a girl was found with a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to reports of a gunshot wound at 1 p.m. in the 2300 block of Ashe Street. When officers arrived, they were told a juvenile girl was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

According to police, the girl is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M. Judy at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29252 or Crimestoppers at (919) 683-1200.

