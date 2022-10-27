Durham police investigating after man found shot

According to police, the shooting happened just after 3:20 pm Thursday in the 500 block of Liberty Street near Holloway; which is east of downtown.

Police in Durham are investigating a shooting that injured a man.

Officers said a man who had been shot was located and take to the hospital.

No information on his condition has been released.

Police are still on scene investigating.

Durham police are also investigating the death of a woman who was found in a city park.

Durham police said the woman was found in Hillside Park around 1:40 a.m. Thursday after officers responded to a report of someone who had been shot on South Roxboro Street.

Anyone with information on either of these incidents is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.