Police investigating after man shot, killed in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Wednesday evening.

According to the Durham Police Department, the shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in the 900 block of East Main Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random, and the suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator D. Johnson at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29541 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream