Durham police investigate after man shot and killed; stretch of Ashe Street closed

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a shooting on Ashe Street that left one person dead Thursday afternoon.

The Durham Police Department responded to calls about a shooting just after 5 p.m. in the 2400 block of Ashe Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said no arrests have been made.

Ashe Street between South Briggs Avenue and Bingham Street is closed while police continue to investigate.

