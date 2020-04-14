Man seriously injured in shooting near Durham's McDougald Terrace

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a shooting near McDougald Terrace in Durham.Police said it happened just after 6 p.m. when a man was walking on Wabash Street when he was shot several times.The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.No charges have been filed.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.