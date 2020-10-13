2 men shot in car near Durham intersection, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police Department officials said two men were shot in a car near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Cook Road Tuesday afternoon.According to police, two men were in a car when shots were fired through the rear window just before 2 p.m.Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment. The investigation revealed the shooting does not appear to be random.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.