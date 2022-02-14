Man, teen shot at gas station across from Durham's Hillside High School

DURHAM, N,C, (WTVD) -- A man and a teenager were shot Monday at a gas station across from Hillside High School.Durham Police said it happened shortly before 1 p.m. Officers responding to a shooting in the 3700 block of Fayetteville Street found a male teenager and a man who had both been shot. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening, but the teen was taken to a hospital for treatment.Police have not released a motive or other details.The case remains an active investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.