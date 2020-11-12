shooting

Durham shooting sends 2 people to the hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened along the 2100 block of Peppertree Street between Guess and Hillendale roads.

SEE MORE: 2 shot on Poole Rd near Raleigh Blvd

The two victims were taken to a local hospital--one by private vehicle, the other by ambulance. The Durham Police Department said neither person's injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Durham Police Department at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

