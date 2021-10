Person shot in stadium parking lot following Northern Durham, Riverside football game, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was shot in the parking lot of Durham County Stadium Friday night, according to police.Durham police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot at 750 Stadium Drive.Northern Durham was playing Riverside in Durham County Memorial Stadium that evening.Officers responded and found a person with a gunshot wound to their leg. The injury does not appear to be life-threatening, but the victim was taken to Duke Regional.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.Another shooting near a high school football game happened in Fayetteville Friday night. Two people were shot, but are expected to recover.