shots fired

Person shot in stadium parking lot following Northern Durham, Riverside football game, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

2 shot at Fayetteville's Seventy-First High School after football game

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was shot in the parking lot of Durham County Stadium Friday night, according to police.

Durham police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot at 750 Stadium Drive.

Northern Durham was playing Riverside in Durham County Memorial Stadium that evening.

Officers responded and found a person with a gunshot wound to their leg. The injury does not appear to be life-threatening, but the victim was taken to Duke Regional.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

Another shooting near a high school football game happened in Fayetteville Friday night. Two people were shot, but are expected to recover.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.



The featured video is from another story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamncshots firedhigh school footballdurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOTS FIRED
2 men shot near Raleigh apartment; police investigating
Man crashes in Durham after person in another car shoots him: Police
Man dies after Robeson County triple shooting, deputies say
1 dead in Cumberland County double shooting, sheriff says
TOP STORIES
AMBER Alert issued for 2-year-old taken by woman accused in homicide
2 shot after Fayetteville HS football game, sheriff says
Body believed to be Miya Marcano has been found, Florida sheriff says
Durham landlord will not accept rental aid, tenants say
2 men shot near Raleigh apartment; police investigating
More victims of Bank of America, Zelle scams come forward
Show More
Helicopter, small plane crash mid-air, killing 2
USPS hopes to improve on-time deliveries by lowering standards
Johnston County school board votes to limit classroom race discussions
Deputies find 15 snakes in 'terrible' shape at home in Tarboro
NWSL head ousted, FIFA looks into Courage sexual coercion accusations
More TOP STORIES News