Durham shooting suspect turns himself in, sheriff says

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man wanted in connection with a Durham shooting Monday night is in custody.

The Durham County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that Alarius Montreal Liles turned himself in Wednesday night.

Liles, 26, of Halsey Place in Durham was wanted in the shooting of 41-year-old Brian Swaringen in the 800 block of Hancock Street.

Liles is charged with attempted first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property inflicting serious bodily injury.

He's being held at the Durham County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

Swaringen was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

